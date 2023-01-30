General wage increases will now be applied on April 1st of each year of our new agreement.



During the ratification process an issue arose at other health sector tables related to the effective date of general wage increases. Those tables agreed that the increases will be applied on April 1st of each year of the agreement instead of the first full pay period in April of each year of the agreement.



The BCGEU, along with the other seven unions of the Community Bargaining Association (CBA), took the position that not bringing the CBA in line with this change would mean that other health care workers, who received a wage increase before us, would receive more during the term of the agreement. We felt this would be a violation of the "me too" provisions of our agreement that ensure that all sectoral agreements in our province receive the same general wage increases.



We are happy to report an adjustment has now been made to address our positions and general wage increases for the CBA will be applied on April 1st of each year of the agreement as well.



In solidarity,



Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee





UWU/MoveUP