Your CLBC Bargaining committee is dedicated to keeping our members up to date with the status of the current round of collective bargaining. The current collective agreement which expired March 31, 2022 will remain in force until a new agreement is ratified by our members. Any wages increases will be paid retroactively back to April 1, 2022.

At present, your committee has prepared bargaining proposals based on member feedback we received from you either directly or via the survey that was conducted. We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their efforts as it truly does help make our job easier. Our Employer is not willing to meet us at the table until after the Main government agreement has been ratified. We will be following up with them on a timeline in late summer.

We would also like to take this opportunity to provide you with some bargaining information from the Public Service Main Table. Government has tabled wage increases which are not acceptable to our Public Service members, and so talks have currently broken off. BCGEU members who work in the Public Service are in the process of completing a strike vote for which we expect results on June 22nd.

So what does that all mean and how does it impact CLBC?

To be clear, taking a strike vote does not mean that a strike will happen, but it is an indicator to Government that members are unhappy and willing to take job action to get their wage demands met. Further to the strike vote the BCGEU is currently determining essential service levels for the Public Service and expects to have that work completed by mid summer. Beyond that, things are unknown and we'll keep you updated as this situation evolves.

In the event that a strike does happen, we will be looking at ways that CLBC members across the province can help to support our BCGEU brothers and sisters. If you have any ideas on how you'd like to see that happen, please reach out to a bargaining committee member or shop steward.

It is our goal to provide you with information as it becomes available. Further updates will follow.

In Solidarity,

Your CLBC Bargaining Team



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP