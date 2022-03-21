Main table strike vote results have now been released by the BCGEU. The membership voted 95% in favour of strike action. Government has now requested that negotiations begin again on Monday June 27th. CLBC staff are NOT covered by the main agreement and are not going on strike. It is business as usual for our members.

The BCGEU now has 90 days to submit 72-hour strike notice if the negotiators and the bargaining committee are unable to reach a settlement. Work to finalize essential services is also being wrapped up at this time.

Should a labour stoppage occur, we would like to bring to your attention the steps that must be taken should you encounter a picket line at your work location as it is possible that the building where your office is located may also contain the offices of other BCGEU members. If this occurs you must NOT cross the picket line. Instead contact your steward and/or the area office and the Union will provide you and your coworkers with direction on how to proceed.

CLBC staff are encouraged to find creative ways to support our union brothers and sisters if a full strike occurs. Perhaps, you could host a bake sale with proceeds buying coffee for those on a picket line. Or by putting an extra tray of water bottles in your cart on your next trip to Costco. The fight by the main table members is also our fight.

Your CLBC Bargaining committee is dedicated to keeping our members up to date with the status of the current round of collective bargaining. Further updates will be sent when available.

In Solidarity,

Your CLBC Bargaining Team,

Nancy Bell

Linda Atamanik

Lillian Tugwell

Blair Davies

Angela Mahlmann



UWU/MoveUP