As you know, your bargaining committee met at the end of October to review member input and discuss and prepare proposals. To keep CLBC members appraised of our efforts, we wanted to advise members that we have set our first bargaining dates. We will meet with the employer on February 22nd, and have more dates set in March. Our team is ready to get down to work right away, and we will keep you up to date on our progress.



If you know a member who did not receive this email, please direct them to https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup to update their contact information, or forward them this email. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



We would also like to take this opportunity to wish everyone the absolute best of the holiday season, and to have a happy and healthy 2023.



In solidarity,



Nancy Bell, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Linda Atamanik, Bargaining Committee Member

Lillian Tugwell, Bargaining Committee Member

Blair Davies, Bargaining Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations





