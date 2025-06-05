Your BCGEU bargaining committee for CLBC is preparing to negotiate renewal of the collective agreement. Committee members met this week for training in the process and pitfalls of bargaining and to plan next steps, including a member survey and townhall meeting.



We need your input! Tell us your priorities by completing the bargaining survey we will send to you next week. We will also send you details of a lunchtime member bargaining townhall meeting.



In bargaining committee news, member Linda Finlayson is on temporary leave from the committee pending conclusion of an acting assignment this summer. Staff representative Ryan Stewart has assumed the union spokesperson role from Zoe Towle.



Your bargaining committee will meet again in August to review your survey priorities and develop bargaining proposals. From now through the end of negotiations, you can expect to hear from us whenever there is something to report and, in any event, about once per month. However, you will not hear from us this July.



Please speak with a member of your bargaining committee if you have any questions or concerns.



If you or a co-worker are not receiving these bulletins directly from the BCGEU, it probably means we don't have a current personal email address on file. If this is you, please connect with a member of your worksite bargaining committee and have them pass your contact information to the BCGEU. Alternatively, you may provide or update your contact information at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.



In solidarity,



Nancy Bell, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Shannon Moyle, Bargaining Committee Member

Victoria Gray, Bargaining Committee Member

Lil Tugwell, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department



