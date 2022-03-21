Your Bargaining Committee has been hard at work reviewing your survey responses and putting together proposals for upcoming negotiations. We are in the process of establishing negotiation dates with the employer and will provide another update soon.

Please reach out to a member of the bargaining committee if you have questions or concerns.

In Solidarity,

Nancy Keith Bell, Committee Chairperson

Blair Davies, Committee Member

Linda Atamanik, Committee Member

Lillian Tugwell, Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



