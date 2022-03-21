Your Bargaining Committee has been hard at work reviewing your survey responses and putting together proposals for upcoming negotiations. We are in the process of establishing negotiation dates with the employer and will provide another update soon.
Please reach out to a member of the bargaining committee if you have questions or concerns.
In Solidarity,
Nancy Keith Bell, Committee Chairperson
Blair Davies, Committee Member
Linda Atamanik, Committee Member
Lillian Tugwell, Committee Member
Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.