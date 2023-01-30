To: All BCGEU Members at Community Living BC
Re: Bargaining Update – Proposals Exchanged
The CLBC Bargaining Committee met today with the Employer for our first day of bargaining. Non‑monetary proposals were exchanged, and future bargaining dates scheduled for March 6-10th.
As progress is made, we will continue to provide updates on the negotiations.
Your bargaining committee is committed to securing a fair and equitable collective agreement for our members.
In solidarity,
Nancy Bell, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Linda Atamanik, Bargaining Committee Member
Lillian Tugwell, Bargaining Committee Member
Blair Davies, Bargaining Committee Member
Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.