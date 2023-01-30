To: All BCGEU Members at Community Living BC

Re: Bargaining Update – Proposals Exchanged



The CLBC Bargaining Committee met today with the Employer for our first day of bargaining. Non‑monetary proposals were exchanged, and future bargaining dates scheduled for March 6-10th.



As progress is made, we will continue to provide updates on the negotiations.



Your bargaining committee is committed to securing a fair and equitable collective agreement for our members.



In solidarity,



Nancy Bell, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Linda Atamanik, Bargaining Committee Member

Lillian Tugwell, Bargaining Committee Member

Blair Davies, Bargaining Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations



