To: All BCGEU Members at Community Living BC

Re: CLBC Bargaining Dates Scheduled



Your BCGEU bargaining committee is pleased to share that negotiations with CLBC will commence on Thursday, March 5th. Additional bargaining dates are scheduled as follows:

March 11th and 12th

March 31st to April 2nd

April 28th to 30th

Further bargaining dates may be scheduled as needed. You can expect to receive another bargaining bulletin by the middle of March.



In the meantime, we will meet again as a committee during the week of February 23rd to continue developing proposals that will advance our priorities as a CLBC bargaining unit. We will also meet on the two days immediately prior to our first day of bargaining to finalize proposals for tabling.



If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to an elected member of your bargaining committee.



In solidarity,



Nancy Bell, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Shannon Moyle, Bargaining Committee Member

Victoria Gray, Bargaining Committee Member

Lil Tugwell, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department



Download PDF of notice here





