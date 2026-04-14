CLBC Negotiations Continue

Since we last updated you in mid-March, BCGEU and CLBC have held three more days of negotiations, from March 31st to April 2nd. Our discussions focussed on substantive non-monetary proposals. We expect our next bargaining sessions on April 28th to 30th to maintain this non-monetary focus. As we shared previously, monetary negotiations will begin after the non-monetary proposals have been dealt with.

Our objective remains to reach a tentative agreement that makes gains in the areas you prioritized-including wage increases retroactive to 2025-as soon as we can, while still being thorough and thoughtful in our approach.

Beyond the upcoming April 28th to 30th bargaining dates, additional negotiations are scheduled for May 7th, 8th, and 11th, and June 1st to 3rd, 9th, and 10th.

We will provide a further update in early May. In the meantime, please reach out to an elected member of your bargaining committee if you have any questions or concerns.

In solidarity,



Nancy Bell, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Shannon Moyle, Bargaining Committee Member

Victoria Gray, Bargaining Committee Member

Lil Tugwell, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP