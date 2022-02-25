The Bargaining Committee will soon be preparing to negotiate renewal of the Collective Agreement with the Employer and is asking for members' input. The bargaining questionnaire provides members the opportunity to identify any issues or concerns with, or desired improvements to, the Collective Agreement. Members' input will inform and assist the Bargaining Committee in setting bargaining priorities.



Please see the attached link for the Bargaining survey.



https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CG2H93V



This short survey will provide guidance to your bargaining committee to develop proposals for our negotiations. Members are strongly encouraged to get involved in the negotiations process by providing input to the Bargaining Committee via the questionnaire.



Please submit this survey by March 21, 2022 in order to give us the time required to assess your submissions.





Thank you,



Nancy Keith-Bell

Linda Atamanik

Blair Davies

Lillian Tugwell









Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP