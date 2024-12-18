Friends,



Thank you for attending the December 11, 2024, member meeting. It seems that we are off to a good start. This bulletin is in follow-up to our conversation.



Bargaining Committee Nominations and Election



Nominations for the Bargaining Committee will open Monday, January 6, 2025, and close Wednesday, February 5, 2025. Detailed information about the process, roles of the bargaining committee, and nomination forms will be distributed at that time. Elections, if necessary, will be conducted by a secret ballot vote of all Community Living B.C. (CLBC) members and will be scheduled following the close of nominations.



Please note that if you are not a member – i.e., have not a signed membership card, you are not eligible to run for a position on the bargaining committee or vote. If you are unsure of your status, please email [email protected] to inquire. If you know you have not signed a card, please email the same address and we will send you a digital member card.



BARGAINING PROCESS



There are normally four stages to bargaining.



1. Pre-Bargaining or Preparation



We are in the pre-bargaining stage. It is during this stage that proposals are developed. But before that occurs, a bargaining committee needs to be elected. Once elected, your bargaining committee gathers information by reviewing grievances, changes to applicable law, discussions at labour-management meetings, and seeking member input.



2. Bargaining



Once the proposals have been developed, we will sit down with your Employer to exchange proposals and begin negotiations to reach a tentative settlement which will then be put to a member ratification vote. A tentative settlement is usually arrived at without the need for job action, however, that is not always the case.



If negotiations reach impasse, members may need to exercise their right to strike to achieve their priorities. But you will know well in advance should we feel it is necessary to obtain a strike vote; that decision will not be made without member input.



3. Voting and Ratification



The terms and conditions contained in the settlement do not form the renewed collective agreement until ratified by the members. Once ratified, however, the terms and conditions are incorporated into the collective agreement and become legally binding on the Employer, and the Union and its members.



4. Post-Ratification



The collective agreement is amended to incorporate the ratified changes and signed off. The changes are typically effective upon ratification not when the new collective agreement has been signed off and printed. Preparation for the next bargaining round normally starts six (6) months before expiry.



If you know someone who is not receiving these emails, please forward them this message and remind them to update their contact information at the BCGEU member portal. Please note, the member portal sign-up is different than signing a member card.



In solidarity,



Nancy Bell, Component 6 Executive Member at Large

Desiree Cabecinha, Component 6 First Vice-Chairperson

Anna Depretto, Component 6 Executive Member at Large

Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Negotiations Staff Rep



