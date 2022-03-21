Nominations are now open for 2 Shop Stewards at 6975 Alberni St, Powell River.

1.What do stewards do?

Stewards provide support and advice to members who think they are being treated unfairly. They sign up new employees and provide information on BCGEU services. Solve problems in the workplace. They conduct ratification votes and elections, and stewards keep members informed by distributing BCGEU information.

2.What skills do I need to be a steward?

Stewards are usually well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They have good communication skills, and want to help others. Stewards are eligible for paid union leave from work to take steward training, and may take shorter courses in such topics as human rights, facing management, and communication.

If you are interested in becoming a steward, please have a co-worker fill out the attached nomination form to nominate you as a steward. Nomination through email will also be accepted. The form must be faxed to 1-800-946-0247 or emailed the Nanaimo Area Office at [email protected] no later than 5 pm on Friday, July 22, 2022.

If you know a co-worker who is not getting these emails please forward this to them and tell them to update their information here with the union. If they aren't getting emails, we don't have their contact info. https://members.bcgeu.ca/signup.

If this is coming to your work email please contact the area office at [email protected] or update your online BCGEU profile with your home email to make sure you receive bargaining information as it will not come to employer emails.

In solidarity

Sonja Haigh

Local 602 Chairperson

Doreen Smith

Staff Representative



