We are pleased to advise that a tentative agreement has been reached between the BCGEU and the CLBC.



A copy of the Ratification Document is attached.



An information session will be held virtually via Teams on Tuesday, June 27h 12:00 p.m. (noon) to 1:00 p.m. and Tuesday, June 27th 7:00-8:00 p.m. to discuss and review the settlement agreement.



At this meeting, we will provide an overview of the negotiations, the 2022 bargaining mandate, highlight key improvements we’ve achieved with this agreement, and answer any questions you may have. Meeting invites will be sent separately once finalized.



Ratification Voting



The BCGEU will conduct the ratification vote electronically. Following the Information Meeting, you will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credentials. Please participate and vote. This will be the only method for casting your ballot. If you know of another member that doesn’t receive credentials to vote because we do not have their email address, please tell them to contact [email protected].



Deadline to cast your vote will be 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5th.



Your Bargaining Committee is recommending acceptance of this tentative agreement.



To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,



Nancy Bell, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Linda Atamanik, Bargaining Committee Member

Lilian Tugwell, Bargaining Committee Member

Blair Davies, Bargaining Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative – Negotiations









Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of ratification document here





