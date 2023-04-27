We are please to announce that your new Collective Agreement has been ratified, with 95% voting in favour. Thank you to all who took the time to attend our Information Sessions, ask questions and vote on your agreement. Year one wage increases and related retroactive pay adjustments are expected to follow soon however exact dates are unknown at this time.
Once the new Collective Agreement has been formatted and finalized, a copy will be available online.
If you have any remaining questions, please reach out to a member of your bargaining committee.
In solidarity,
Nancy Bell, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Linda Atamanik, Bargaining Committee Member
Lilian Tugwell, Bargaining Committee Member
Blair Davies, Bargaining Committee Member
Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative – Negotiations
