Today, Community Living BC announced that the Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction is holding a conference call for all workers in this sector Friday, May 1st at 9:30 am. The conference call is to show the provincial government's appreciation for the important work that you do every day and, in particular, during this pandemic.



Please see the invitation here.



We encourage you to attend by phone and to send questions and comments to CLBCInfo@gov.bc.ca by using the words "Support Worker Question" by 3:00 pm Thursday.



Please also participate in our social media campaign by providing a photograph of yourself at work performing your essential duties at work or at home during the pandemic (keeping clients' privacy protected) and email those photos to images@bcgeu.ca. If you have any concerns about the privacy of clients or more generally of your employer's position on taking photos at work, please let us know at the above emails and we are happy to reach out on your behalf.



Please ensure that you are checking the BCGEU website www.bcgeu.ca and, in particular, the COVID-19 hub and the CSS-specific microsite for information directly related to workers in the CSS sector. If you have questions directly related to occupational health and safety, contact your OHS representative or steward, or email ohs@bcgeu.ca. If you have other general COVID-related questions, email health@bcgeu.ca.



In solidarity,



Andrea Duncan,

Component 3 Vice-President









UWU/MoveUP