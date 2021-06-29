Your local issues agreement is up for renewal this fall. According to Memorandum of Agreement 1 in the Community Social Services Community Living, General and Indigenous Services Collective Agreements, the Union needs to send notice to bargain to your employer and that means we need to hear from you. Click here for the language in the sectoral agreement.



What are local issues agreements?

Local issues agreements are agreements that cover a limited number of items that are unique to you and your employer. These agreements are negotiated in addition to the sectoral agreements and bargaining is typically done by a member from your worksite or your local chair and a BCGEU Staff Representative from your Area Office. All local issues bargaining in the province is coordinated through BCGEU Negotiations at headquarters. Members do not vote on these agreements and they do not require ratification in the same way as the sectoral agreements.



Where is my local issues agreement?

Local issues agreements are available through the union. Many are available through the Member Portal on the BCGEU website. If you want a copy of your local issues agreement, ask a steward, contact your Area Office (click here for contact information from our website) or BCGEU Negotiations by emailing [email protected] and let us know where you work for a copy of the agreement.



We need to hear from you!

The union wants to know if you think there are any changes needed in your local issues agreement. Complete the survey to give us a better idea of what is specifically happening in your worksite and what local issues we need to negotiate.



Link to survey click here.



Deadline to complete surveys is 5 pm on Monday, July 19, 2021.



We need volunteers!

Are you interested in participating in local issues bargaining? We are calling for expressions of interest to participate in local issues bargaining. We are looking for at least one member from each employer to participate. In the past we worked with stewards, joint labour management committee members, other workplace leaders who are interested.



What will I be doing if I put my name forward?

Work with the BCGEU Staff Representative who will bargain your local issues agreement to:

Learn about the local issues bargaining process

Review information collected from surveys

identify priorities

provide input during the bargaining process

sign off on the local issues agreement when the parties agree

communicate with members about the agreement when the agreement is signed.



If you are interested, please email [email protected] with your name, the name of your agency/employer, your local and/or your worksite location, and contact info.



Deadline for expressions of interest is 5 pm on Monday, July 19, 2021.



We look forward to hearing from you.



In solidarity,



BCGEU Negotiations



UWU/MoveUP