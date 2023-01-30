As promised, here is a document containing the highlights of the tentative agreement. You can also access the full comprehensive report here .



A wage calculator that can show you how your wages would change over the length of this tentative agreement will be available in the coming days. Keep an eye on your inbox as we will inform you as soon as it is available online.



Member education

In person information sessions are happening in your community. Find out details here. Virtual meetings are also scheduled across the province, for members that are not able to go to a meeting space in person.

Events for this week are listed at the bottom of this email. There are also changes for meetings next week in Campbell River on March 6 and confirmation of virtual meetings for members in 305, 307, 308 and 309 on March 7. Please check the website for the meetings scheduled for next week, which is the final week before voting begins.

You can view the ratification webinar here, in case you missed any of them.

If you have a question about the tentative agreement or the ratification process, email [email protected] .

Voting on the tentative agreement opens at 8 a.m. (PST) on Monday, March 13th and closes at 5 p.m. (PST) on Monday, March 27th. This will be your collective agreement, and the ratification vote is your opportunity to have your say! Make sure you have the information you need to make an informed decision. Information about voting will be shared soon, stay tuned for details.



REMINDER:It is important that your bargaining committee can contact members to communicate important information about the ratification process. Log in to update your contact information here. Please note: If you are adding an address that was previously unsubscribed from BCGEU emails, you must also resubscribe by filling out the form here.



In solidarity,



Your Community Social Services Bargaining Committee





This week's information sessions:





WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1 – IN PERSON AND VIRTUAL





COMMUNITY LOCATION TIME VIRTUAL

Fraser Valley

ZOOM click here for link. 10 AM

VIRTUAL

Fraser Valley ZOOM click here for link. 4 PM

IN PERSON

Vernon Halina Centre

3310 37th Avenue 1 PM to 4 PM



THURSDAY, MARCH 2 – IN PERSON AND VIRTUAL





COMMUNITY LOCATION TIME IN PERSON

Fraser Valley BCGEU Fraser Valley Area Office

Chehalis Room

8555 198A Street

10 AM to 3 PM

VIRTUAL

Lower Mainland, Sea to Sky and Sunshine Coast ZOOM click here for link. 10 AM VIRTUAL

Lower Mainland, Sea to Sky and Sunshine Coast ZOOM click here for link. 4 PM IN PERSON

Quesnel Best Western Tower Inn

500 Reid Street

9 AM TO 4 PM



FRIDAY, MARCH 3 – IN PERSON AND VIRTUAL





COMMUNITY LOCATION TIME VIRTUAL

Lower Mainland, Sea to Sky and Sunshine Coast

ZOOM click here for link.

10 AM VIRTUAL

Lower Mainland, Sea to Sky and Sunshine Coast

ZOOM click here for link. 4 PM VIRTUAL

Fraser Valley

ZOOM click here for link.

10 AM VIRTUAL

Fraser Valley

ZOOM click here for link.

4 PM IN PERSON

Williams Lake BCGEU Caribou Area Office

107 1 Avenue North

9 AM TO 4 PM VIRTUAL

Northern Communities

(306, 310, 311 and 312) ZOOM click here for link 4 PM PST



Important updates for next week's meetings:



MONDAY, MARCH 6 – IN PERSON MEETINGS IN CAMPBELL RIVER



Meeting location is at the Comfort Inn and Suites – 1351 Shoppers Row

Drop-in times: 12 PM to 3 PM and 5 PM to 8 PM



TUESDAY, MARCH 7 – ZOOM MEETINGS FOR Locals 305, 307 , 308 and 309 (Kamloops, Okanagan, and Kootenays)



There three meeting times: 9 AM, 12 PM and 5 PM

Click here for zoom link.



** We encourage questions to be sent in advance of all Zoom meetings to [email protected]



UWU/MoveUP