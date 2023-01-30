Now that we've reached a tentative agreement with your employer, the ratification process begins. This is where you'll have your say. Ratification of a tentative agreement involves two steps: member education and voting.



Member education

During the education process your bargaining committee will be working hard to make sure every member of the bargaining unit understands how the agreement will impact their working lives. We want to ensure that members have the information they need to make an informed decision.



This will involve planning a series of member education sessions in your area - in person meetings and Zoom webinars-where members will be able to ask questions about their agreement. These member education sessions will be held in the coming weeks. Timing is being finalized and details of dates and times will follow.



Provincial town hall meetings have been scheduled for Thursday, February 16 and Tuesday, February 21. These are open to all members across the province. Each date will have two meeting times: 12:00 pm and 6:30 pm.

Links and instructions on how to participate will be sent next week.



Highlights for Community Social Services collective agreement (including Community Living Services, General Services and Indigenous Services) will be available early next week, as will a comprehensive report. The comprehensive report will explain the full details of the tentative agreement and how those changes will impact you and your co-workers. In addition, you will have access to an online wage calculator and the full text of changes to the collective agreement. Keep an eye on your inbox.



Voting

Voting for your tentative agreement will be conducted electronically through an independent, secure, third-party, online voting platform called Simply Voting. You will receive your voting credentials by email as well by regular mail.



Voting on the tentative agreement opens at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 13th and closes at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 27th.



Check in with your coworkers: are they receiving these updates?



Do you have co-workers who aren't getting these emails? Please tell them to sign up for the BCGEU Member Portal as soon as possible and make sure their personal email address is on file so we can email them their voting credentials.



If you have any questions about the ratification process, email [email protected].



This is your agreement: your vote, your voice.



In solidarity,

Your Community Social Service Bargaining Committee





UWU/MoveUP