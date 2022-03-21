

Community social services bargaining will resume next week, starting May 16th after a scheduled break. Your bargaining committee will continue to discuss the issues that you have identified as priorities at the negotiating table with employer representatives.



Your bargaining committee has been negotiating your new community social services sectoral collective agreement representing more than 17,000 workers in your sector from ten unions including BCGEU, CUPE, HEU, HSA, LiUNA 1611, CSWU, CLAC, USW 1-417, UFCW and BCNU. Your committee is negotiating agreements for workers in Community Living Services, General Services and Indigenous Services sub-sectors. A collective agreement outlines the terms and conditions of your employment including wages, benefits, and working conditions, including your rights as a union member.



Workers in community social services have gone above and beyond during the pandemic – providing quality child care, and support for people with disabilities, new Canadians, youths at risk, Indigenous families, individuals facing family violence and many others.



That’s why we are back at the table and will continue to discuss the priorities that you identified to help address systemic issues in the community social services sector so that you can do your job safely and support your community.



As we continue the bargaining process next week, you can expect to hear from us with key updates and what will come next in the process.



Remember:



We’re asking all members to update your contact information in the Member Portal. If you don't yet have a Member Portal account, click here to sign up today.



Already have a Member Portal account? You can log in here. If you’ve forgotten your password, you can reset it here. It’s more important than ever to make sure that our union has your up-to-date contact information including your personal email and phone number.



Please check with your coworkers to make sure they are also receiving these email updates and share this bulletin with them.



In solidarity,



Your Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA) Negotiating Committee













UWU/MoveUP