Negotiations between the nine-union Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA) and the provincial Community Social Services Employers' Association (CSSEA) – which covers you and 17,000 other unionized workers in the sector – resumes today.



Bargaining dates are scheduled for this week and next, through to Friday, January 27 in Burnaby. Your bargaining committee remains committed to reaching a tentative agreement reflecting the priorities that you identified. These include a fair and equitable compensation package, meaningful recognition and reconciliation for Indigenous workers, supporting psychologically safer and healthier workplaces and promoting equity, diversity and inclusion.



You may have heard that the Community Bargaining Association (CBA) has reached a tentative agreement with the Health Employers Association of BC. The agreement, which covers 21,000 health care workers in eight unions, was reached earlier this week.



We look forward to getting back to the bargaining table to continue to push for a collective agreement that reflects the priorities that you identified. Thank you for your continued patience and support.



