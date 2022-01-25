Your Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA) Negotiating Committee held our bargaining conference last week.

Over 17,000 community social service workers from nine different unions across the province brought forward ideas and proposals for bargaining. With your input, we finalized our priorities and we are ready to meet our counterparts and begin negotiating a new collective agreement.

Our bargaining conference was held in a hybrid in-person and virtual format. We'll be using this same format for formal negotiations, which start on February 2, 2022.

We look forward to representing you at the bargaining table and we will keep you updated throughout negotiations.

Please remind your coworkers to sign up to get updates by email and ensure that your contact information is current, so you can get regular updates during bargaining. You can also check the CSSBA website for up-to-date information on bargaining: https://cssfairdeal.ca/

