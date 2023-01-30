Wage Calculator

The wage calculator is now available! Check it out here. This tool will help you find the estimated minimum you would earn with the general wage increases during the term of the collective agreement. Members in delegated positions in Indigenous Services can use the Public Service wage calculator here: https://calc.bcgeu.ca/

The CSS wage calculator is available our website: www.bargainingbc.ca/css_ratification.



Info sessions

In person information sessions are happening in your community. Find out details here. Virtual meetings are also scheduled across the province for members who are not able to go to a meeting space in person.

March is Community Social Services Month



Community Social Service workers like you give support to some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.



Workers like you care for children. You heal families. You care for elders. You support adults with mental health and substance use challenges. You advocate for inclusion.



Not only this month but all year round, our union wants to recognize and celebrate you and the more than 42,000 dedicated community social service workers across the province. Thanks to your compassion and care, you not only help make a tremendous difference in countless people's lives, but you also make a significant impact in our communities.



Thank you!



Watch a special Community Social Services Month from BCGEU President Stephanie Smith and CSS Vice President Andrea Duncan here.



Download the Community Social Services Month proclamation from the Province of B.C. here.





