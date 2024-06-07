Your local issues agreement is up for renewal this fall. According to Memorandum of Agreement #1 (Local Issues) in the Community Social Services Community Living Services, General Services and Indigenous Services Collective Agreements, the Union must send notice to bargain and proposals to your employer and that means we need to hear from you.



What are local issues agreements?



Local issues agreements are agreements that cover a limited number of items that are unique to you and your employer. These agreements are negotiated in addition to the sectoral agreements and bargaining is typically done by a member from your worksite and a BCGEU staff representative from your local area office. All local issues bargaining in the province is coordinated through the BCGEU Negotiations Department at headquarters. Members do not vote on these agreements, and they do not require ratification in the same way as the sectoral agreements.



Where is my local issues agreement?



Local issues agreements are available through the Union. Most are available through the Member Portal on the BCGEU website. After logging on to the Member Portal, click on "Resources" in the blue menu bar near the top of the page, click "Agreement Lookup" from the dropdown list, and type in the name of your employer in the search box. Click on the link in the search results for your employer. Then, under the "Additional documents" heading, scroll down to your employer's name to find a link to your local issues agreement. If you cannot find your local issues agreement, please speak with a worksite steward, or contact your local BCGEU area office, for assistance.



We need to hear from you!



The Union wants to know if you think there are any changes needed in your local issues agreement. Check your email or ask a coworker or steward for a link to the survey and complete it to give us a better idea of what is specifically happening in your worksite and what local issues we need to negotiate.



Deadline to complete surveys is Monday, June 24, 2024 at 8:30 AM PDT.



We need volunteers!



Are you interested in participating in local issues bargaining? We are calling for expressions of interest to participate in local issues bargaining. We are looking for at least one member from each employer to participate. In the past we worked with stewards, joint labour management committee members, or other workplace leaders or members who are interested.



What will I be doing if I put my name forward?



Work with the BCGEU staff representative who will bargain your local issues agreement to:

Learn about the local issues bargaining process

Review information collected from surveys

Identify priorities

Provide input during the bargaining process

Sign off on the local issues agreement when the parties agree

Communicate with members about the agreement when the agreement is signed.

If you are interested, please email [email protected] with your name, the name of your agency/employer, your local and/or your worksite location, and contact info.



Deadline for expressions of interest is Monday, June 24, 2024 at 8:30 AM PDT.



We look forward to hearing from you.



In solidarity,



Andrea Duncan, Vice-President, Component 3

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department





