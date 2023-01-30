Members in the Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA) voted 95% in favour of the tentative agreement reached with the employers represented by the Community Social Services Employer's Association (CSSEA). This includes agreements for workers in the Community Living Services, General Services and Indigenous Services sub-sectors.

This was one of the longest rounds of negotiations in the history of this sector and we thank each member of the bargaining unit who took the time to vote and stayed engaged throughout this process.



Low wage redress and general wage increases confirmed



General wage increases retroactive to April 1, 2022 were agreed to and outlined in the tentative agreement. In addition to the general wage increases, we agreed on the distribution of April 1, 2022 low wage redress (LWR) increases effective the first pay period following April 1, 2022. The additional increases include a 2.54% increase that will be applied to all JJEP (non-paraprofessional) jobs and targeted increases to specific paraprofessional jobs. These increases will align the top rate of all community social services classifications with their comparable jobs in the health sector. All JJEP jobs will also receive an additional 1.4% increase at Step 1.



Details of the low wage redress increases, and the wage grids for April 1, 2022 and the preliminary general wage increase of 6.75% at April 1, 2023 will be available soon.



The new agreement covers the term April 1, 2022 (retroactively) through March 31, 2025.



Remember, you can find many more helpful resources – including the wage calculator and the ratification bulletin – on this web page.



In solidarity,



Your BCGEU Community Social Services Bargaining Committee







