The current collective agreement expires on March 31, 2020 and plans are now underway to return to the bargaining table. First of all, a new Bargaining Committee must be elected.

Pursuant to the language in the collective agreement: "A union bargaining committee shall be elected and consist of one representative for each work location from the Surrey Pre-Trial, Surrey School Board, Nanaimo, Ford Mountain and Fraser Regional Correctional Centre work units and an alternate from each work location."

Since the last round of bargaining took place, we have welcomed a new certification into the bargaining unit: Okanagan Correctional Centre. One representative will be elected to represent OCC on the Bargaining Committee as well.

Once the elections are completed and the Bargaining Committee is selected, the Committee will decide whom will serve as Chairperson.

Therefore, nominations are now opened, as follows:

Bargaining Committee member, six positions (one from each work location; one is the Chairperson elected as above): Surrey Pre-Trial Surrey School Board Nanaimo Correctional Centre Ford Mountain Correctional Centre Fraser Regional Correctional Centre Okanagan Correctional Centre



· If more than one candidate from each work location is nominated, there will be an election.

In order to be nominated, a member and nominator must complete the attached nomination form and that form must be returned by: 5:00 pm on Monday, February 24th, 2020.

Each candidate who is nominated, may complete, and send back with their nomination form, a campaign bulletin or biography of 250 words or less which the Union will distribute to the membership along with the ballots. Any other campaign material used by any candidate is their responsibility. Please note that the biography must accompany the nomination form and the nomination forms must be signed. Please read and follow the instructions carefully.

Please fax or email your completed nomination forms to:

Facsimile: 604-294-5092;

Email: Linsay.Buss@bcgeu.ca

Download PDF documents:

Thank you for your anticipated participation in this important process.

In solidarity,

Linsay Buss

Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP