Negotiations for a renewal collective agreement will commence on Tuesday, May 24th.

Thank you to everyone that responded to the survey and spoke to your local union representatives about the changes you would like to see in your current contract. Your Bargaining Committee worked hard to put together a package of proposals that reflect your interests, noting that a reasonable increase to the wages was highest on the list of demands.

Stay tuned for further updates on our progress as negotiations proceed.

Member Portal

Please remind your coworkers to sign up to get important updates by email and ensure that your contact information is current. If you know a co-worker who is not getting these emails, forward this to them and tell them to sign up here. If they aren't getting emails, we don't have their contact info.

It is vitally important that we have contact with members through personal email (not work email) to ensure members receive important information throughout the bargaining process.

In solidarity,

Francois Dube, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Bhupinder Thandi, Bargaining Committee Member

Roxanne Sankey, Bargaining Committee Member

Glenn Wallner, Bargaining Committee Member

Mike Witteveen, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations

