Your Union would like to congratulate DJ Pohl on her election as the new Vice President of Component 12: Administrative Professionals; as well as Faith Johnston in her new role as First Vice-Chairperson; and Navjot Toor in her new role as Treasurer of the component.
This election is a result of Maria Middlemiss being elected BCGEU Treasurer at Convention. On behalf of the Component Executive, we thank Maria for her time as Component VP and congratulate her on her new role!
Your full Component 12 executive is as follows:
Vice President
DJ Pohl, Local 1204
First Vice-Chairperson
Faith Johnston, Local 1206
Second Vice-Chairperson
Hayley Wright, Local 1201
Third Vice-Chairperson
Clint Casselman, Local 1209
Treasurer
Navjot Toor, Local 1204
Recording Secretary
Dawn Dreher, Local 1211
Member at Large
- Abebe Tilahun, Local 1201
- Lori Isaac, Local 1201
- Kathleen Dow, Local 1201
- Andrea Clark, Local 1201
- Leah McLean, Local 1205
- Liam Smith, Local 1201
- Cynthia Unrau, Local 1203
- Drina Read, Local 1203
- Jennifer Elkabbany, Local 1203
- Reshma Chandra, Local 1204
- Leslie Schulze, Local 1202
- Ashley Condie, Local 1207
- Robert Kary, Local 1208
- Clint Casselman, Local 1209
- Shawn MacDonald, Local 1210
In solidarity,
Rajveen Shergill
BCGEU Director, Field Services
