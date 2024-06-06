Your Union would like to congratulate DJ Pohl on her election as the new Vice President of Component 12: Administrative Professionals; as well as Faith Johnston in her new role as First Vice-Chairperson; and Navjot Toor in her new role as Treasurer of the component.



This election is a result of Maria Middlemiss being elected BCGEU Treasurer at Convention. On behalf of the Component Executive, we thank Maria for her time as Component VP and congratulate her on her new role!



Your full Component 12 executive is as follows:



Vice President

DJ Pohl, Local 1204



First Vice-Chairperson

Faith Johnston, Local 1206



Second Vice-Chairperson

Hayley Wright, Local 1201



Third Vice-Chairperson

Clint Casselman, Local 1209



Treasurer

Navjot Toor, Local 1204



Recording Secretary

Dawn Dreher, Local 1211



Member at Large

Abebe Tilahun, Local 1201

Lori Isaac, Local 1201

Kathleen Dow, Local 1201

Andrea Clark, Local 1201

Leah McLean, Local 1205

Liam Smith, Local 1201

Cynthia Unrau, Local 1203

Drina Read, Local 1203

Jennifer Elkabbany, Local 1203

Reshma Chandra, Local 1204

Leslie Schulze, Local 1202

Ashley Condie, Local 1207

Robert Kary, Local 1208

Clint Casselman, Local 1209

Shawn MacDonald, Local 1210

Feel free to contact me if you have any questions.



In solidarity,



Rajveen Shergill

BCGEU Director, Field Services



Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP