Component 1 Executive Achieves Progress on Respirator Policy Reforms

For several years, the Component 1 executive has been a strong advocate for revising respirator policies, including but not limited to the Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR). Many of the measures adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic have remained in place, despite no longer aligning with current risk levels or practical workplace realities.



Throughout this time, the executive has consistently pushed for change, raising concerns across multiple forums - including 1.1 & 3.1 joint union-management meetings, Article 29 ministry meetings, and the Provincial Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Committee. We have also been raising this on our bi-weekly calls with our Adult Custody corrections management.



On June 25, a letter from the Adult Custody Provincial Director confirmed revised practices for respirator use. These updated policies are a welcome step forward and are expected to address the longstanding issues with the current practices, offering a more balanced and sensible approach to workplace safety.



This development and these changes demonstrate that the employer is hearing the concerns raised by Component 1 members and is committed to working collaboratively on solutions. We are encouraged by this progress, and we are thankful for this move by senior Adult Custody Management. Their willingness to engage meaningfully on issues of safety and practicality are appreciated.



Discussions will continue regarding other respirator policies that were introduced during the pandemic and still remain in effect.



We look forward to further improvements in this area.





In solidarity,



Dean Purdy

Component 1 Vice President

Corrections & Sheriff Services

BCGEU



Ira Kibbe

Chair - Local 104

1st Vice Chairperson - Component 01





UWU/MoveUP