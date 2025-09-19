Component 1 Overtime Ban – Q&A

The BCGEU Public Service Bargaining Committee is calling on members in Corrections and Sheriff Services to refuse all non-emergency overtime. In Component 1, the employer determines whether to offer overtime for regular shift coverage subject to Article 16.5.

You can refuse any overtime as per article 16.9 of the main agreement, unless an emergency is declared by the employer. In general, members should refuse overtime while the current ban is in effect. Please review the details below for clarification.



Do I have the right to refuse overtime?

Yes, Article 16.9 permits employees to refuse overtime "except when required to do so in emergency situations".



What counts as an "emergency"?

There is no definition in the collective agreement of what an emergency is. However, arbitrators have generally accepted that an emergency is "an unforeseen event that calls for immediate attention."



Overtime is voluntary, frequent practice and is not generally due to an unforeseen event.



Can the employer declare an "emergency" for the next day?

An emergency is an event with an uncertain time limit. Where the Employer has a reasonable amount of time to offer shift coverage, the Union's view is that call outs in advance does not rise to the level of an "emergency".



Events that are prescheduled in advance or beyond what would be considered "imminent" or "immediate" are unlikely to be emergencies. For example calling an emergency a day in advance would not constitute an emergency.



Component 1 members can request the employer provide and confirm the nature of the emergency in writing.



Can I refuse overtime when the Employer declares an "emergency situation"?

Yes, under the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation (the "Regulation") if you have reasonable cause to believe that performing work puts you or someone else at risk. You must follow the process set out in section 3.12 of the Regulation.



Your employer should also reasonably consider any other circumstances that affect your ability to accept overtime such as pre-scheduled medical appointments. Your employer must consider your personal circumstances such as childcare and dependent responsibilities.



Do managers have to work overtime before assigning it to members?

No. At this time, only SPSC is subject to the essential services order, which requires managers to work 60 hours per week, including covering vacant shifts.



Sheriff Services – overtime exemptions



The only overtime Sheriffs can work during the ban is OT connected to the current SRT student class. This includes:

Pre-training set-up.

Travel OT for instructors coming from outside the region.



In solidarity,

Dean Purdy

Component 1 Vice President

Corrections & Sheriff Services

BCGEU





UWU/MoveUP