In the midst of a surge in COVID-19 cases, the BCGEU has been fighting for your safety at work. In response to concerns you raised, the BCGEU asked Attorney General David Eby to cease all FRO training pending a review of Safe Work Procedures and the new PHO orders.



Please read letter to AG Eby here.



We are happy to acknowledge that the BC Sheriff Service responded to our concerns and, as of last week, suspended recertification training and took steps to ensure float pool sheriffs are assigned to the same work area consistently. In doing so, the BC Sheriff Service has taken steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19.



The BCGEU has also maintained media presence on sheriff safety to ensure that your voices are heard, and workplace concerns are addressed.



BCGEU in the media on sheriff safety:



https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/surre-bc-courthouse-covid-19-positive-1.5819163



https://www.citynews1130.com/2020/11/27/surrey-courthouse-covid-19/



https://bc.ctvnews.ca/union-wants-better-safety-protocols-after-covid-19-cases-at-surrey-abbotsford-courts-1.5208254



https://globalnews.ca/news/7490655/bc-courthouse-covid-cases/



With your continued activism and willingness to speak out on workplace issues that affect you, we will together be able to ensure this kind of positive change continues.



If you have any concerns about COVID-19 safety in your workplace, be sure to let your employer know or speak with your local BCGEU OHS representative. And please remember, if you feel you are being asked to perform work unsafely, you have a right to refuse to do so.



Read more about your right to refuse unsafe work here: https://www.bcgeu.ca/your_right_to_refuse_unsafe_work



In solidarity,



Dean Purdy

Component 1 Vice-President









UWU/MoveUP