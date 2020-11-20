Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until January 2021 at the earliest. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Nov. 19):
Component 1 (Sheriffs) COVID 19 Update: Right to Refuse Unsafe Work - BCGEU
Published on November 20, 2020
In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases within the province, and the evolving advice from the public health authorities, if you feel you are being asked to perform unsafe work, contact either your employer or a local Union JOHS committee member and let them know.