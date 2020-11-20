 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. Component 1 (Sheriffs) COVID 19 Update: Right to Refuse Unsafe Work - BCGEU

Component 1 (Sheriffs) COVID 19 Update: Right to Refuse Unsafe Work - BCGEU

Published on November 20, 2020

In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases within the province, and the evolving advice from the public health authorities, if you feel you are being asked to perform unsafe work, contact either your employer or a local Union JOHS committee member and let them know.
 
It is also important to remember that if you reasonably believe that you are being directed to perform unsafe work, you have a right to refuse to do so. Please check out the BCGEU website to learn more: https://www.bcgeu.ca/your_right_to_refuse_unsafe_work
 
In solidarity,
 
Dean Purdy
Component 1 Vice-President



UWU/MoveUP