In early 2020, all Component 1 members will have the opportunity to vote whether to move to a longer work week.

The proposal for a longer work week was made by six out of the seven locals prior to the last round of bargaining. This overwhelming request mandated your bargaining committee to negotiate a process to consider expanding the work week from 35 hours to 40 hours. The committee listened to the membership and negotiated a letter outlining how this process would work.

Following the ratification of the public service agreement, negotiations began for the sheriffs, adult custody, and youth custody sectors. All three committees have been working diligently to create a proposal that clearly outlines potential contract changes, pay and shift patterns for these sectors.

In the new year, you will be provided details of the proposal including contractual and financial impacts, and what a 40-hour work week would look like in your division, specifically in regard to schedules. Voting by the membership will commence in the last two weeks of January and into February. This vote will be your chance to impact your future.

Your component executive and members of the committees put a lot of time and hard work into this. We look forward to sharing this information with you.

In solidarity, and Merry Christmas,

Your Component 1 Executive

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP