Your bargaining committee has been hard at work at the negotiations table with the employers' association ensuring that your priorities are heard. We are taking a break from negotiations and have scheduled our next round of talks for the week of June 20th.



We wanted to share a few key updates with you about the bargaining process and answer a few frequently asked questions.



What is the Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA), and the Community Social Services Employers Association (CSSEA)?

The Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA) represents unionized workers in the community social services sector, and the Community Social Services Employers Association (CSSEA) represents the employers.



The CSSBA Negotiating Committee is the bargaining committee and is made up of union members and representatives of nine unions. The negotiating committee is tasked with negotiating new terms of a collective agreement for over 17,000 unionized community social services workers employed in every community across the province. The CSSBA Negotiating Committee sits across the table with the CSSEA bargaining committee, which represents over 200 community social services employers across the province.



Who is covered by the CSS Main Agreement?

Within the community social services sector, there are three subsectors - Indigenous Services, General Services and Community Living Services. Improvements to all three collective agreements are negotiated at the main Community Social Services bargaining table. Workers that are covered under the Indigenous Services agreement have unique and specific concerns and needs. In recognition of this, negotiations for the Indigenous Services agreement are underway at a separate and concurrent bargaining table as the main Community Social Services bargaining table.



The collective agreements for all three subsectors expired on March 31st, 2022. Terms and conditions of the agreements continue until new agreements are ratified. Bargaining commenced in February.



What is happening right now at the bargaining table?

The CSSBA Negotiating Committee and the CSSEA bargaining committee recently started to discuss monetary priorities. These are items that have a dollar value and are costed against a "total compensation envelope" that has been approved by the BC Government and presented to the CSSBA Negotiating Committee by the CSSEA bargaining committee. We are working hard to make gains at the table. The CSSBA Negotiating Committee has a difficult task ahead to achieve a tentative deal that the majority of the 17,000 in the province will ratify.



Bargaining is ongoing and we are back at the table the week of June 20th.



What are 'essential services'?

Everyone's job is important. But under the Labour Code, some jobs can be designated as 'essential'. Deciding which jobs are designated essential is a standard part of the bargaining process. It's done through negotiations between union representatives and employer representatives.



Section 72(2) of the Labour Relations Code defines essential services as "facilities, productions and services" that are "necessary or essential to prevent immediate and serious danger to the health, safety or welfare of the residents of British Columbia." It is important to understand that essential services negotiated under the Labour Relations Code for the purposes of job action are not the same as the essential services designated during the COVID-19 pandemic for temporary pandemic pay.

For our bargaining process, essential services negotiations will start soon.



Should I help my employer with setting essential services levels right now?

No. There is an established process and timeline in place for determining essential services.



The first step in the process is for the employers to provide the union(s) with their proposed essential services levels for the community social services sector. The union will then be in a position to decide which ones we agree with, and which ones we will challenge. The unions should not work with employers to set essential services levels at this time.



There is a provincial CSSBA Essential Services committee with representatives from each union who will coordinate essential services negotiations for their union.



The CSSBA Essential Services committee are as follows:



BCGEU - Shelly Appleton and Deb Wilson

CUPE - Michael Reed

HEU - Robbin Knox and Christina Lloyd Jones

HSA - Colin Brehaut

CSWU - Shelley Moore

CLAC - Aleasha Wegner

USW - Marty Gibbons

BCNU - Carolin Bleich and David Ling



The committee will assist with the coordination of essential services on behalf of the bargaining association with CSSEA's essential services coordinating committee.



Each union representative on the CSSBA Essential Services committee will receive the employers' proposals on essential service levels. They will then coordinate with and distribute to the local union representatives. Members should not engage with their employers on essential services levels at their worksites.



This provincial essential services committee reports to the Lead Negotiator of the CSSBA Negotiating Committee and they will ensure that CSSBA Negotiating Committee remains informed and up to date on the progress of essential services negotiations.



I have heard that we are taking a strike vote, is this true?

No. Right now, there are other union members from other public sector bargaining tables are at a different stage in their bargaining process and are taking a strike vote. The CSSBA Negotiating Committee representing members covered under the Community Social Services collective agreements are still at the bargaining table and have not called for a strike vote. Many of us work with other public sector workers, and we may hear information about other public sector bargaining tables. It is important that you stay informed about what is happening in community social services and that you receive communications from your negotiating committee.



Where are we in the process now?

We are still at the negotiating table and continue to meet with representatives from the employers' association. The bargaining process begins and ends with you- your ideas and your vote. We will continue to keep you informed every step of the way, which is why it is so important that we have your up-to-date contact information including your personal email and phone number, so make sure your shop steward or your union local has your contact information.



