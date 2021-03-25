Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Component 4 long-term care and assisted living sites only - BCGEU

Published on March 25, 2021

The provincial government announced today that effective April 1, 2021 a number of the visitation restrictions currently in place in long-term care and assisted living facilities in B.C. will be lifted or relaxed. Click here to see the announcement and list of restrictions being eased.

As this transition takes place your safety at work is our top priority. Government has promised to provide employers with guidance documents to assist with these changes. We will be reviewing these documents as soon as they become available to ensure adequate protections are in place for workers. Please watch for a follow-up bulletin early next week with more details.

In the meantime, we encourage you to get vaccinated if you haven't already done so. You can arrange a vaccination appointment through your employer to make sure you get priority access.

In solidarity,

Mahen Ramdharry
VP, Component 4



UWU/MoveUP