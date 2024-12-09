The BC Ministry of Health has confirmed that the Ambassador Program that arose during the pandemic will be ceasing April 1, 2025. Many of our members have legitimately asked how it impacts them now that the temporary positions are ending.

A person that is a regular (full or part-time) employee would return to the position they hold as a regular employee.

A person that is a causal employee will return to the casual list.

A person that is in one of those positions as a result of an accommodation will either be accommodated in another position, or return to the leave status (Sick Leave/LTD/Unpaid Leave) they held prior. All of these circumstances will be specific to the person involved and their status.

Regular employees are entitled to layoff, recall, and bumping language if applicable in their situation.

Please know that these are the general answers to these circumstances. If you have additional questions about your specific circumstances, you should first confirm with your employer what their intention is. If you have concerns or questions that stem from that conversation, you should seek the assistance of a steward.

In Solidarity,

Mahen Ramdharry, BCGEU vice-president Health Services (Component 4)

Scott De Long, BCGEU vice-president Community Health Services (Component 8)

