The Ministry of Health has informed some seniors' care operators and the BCGEU that it will end wage-levelling payments at fully private long-term care and assisted living sites on December 31, 2025.

While most BCGEU members who currently receive wage-levelling will not be impacted, just over 700 workers at 11 sites providing care services not funded by government could be affected by the decision.

If you work at one of the following worksites, this bulletin is for you: Amica Mature Lifestyles Inc., Niagara Care Community Ltd., Sienna Living at Mayfair Terrace, CSH Willow Manor Inc., Revera Retirement LP (Whitecliff), The Royale Pacifica Resort Retirement Living, The Royale Peninsula, Fleetwood Villa, GRM Care Corporation (Westminster House) or Yarrow Limited Partnership. If you work at a site other than one listed here, you are not affected.

If these employers refuse to make up the difference in wage rates when the pandemic-era program ends, our union will meet with each employer to renegotiate wages with the aim of avoiding wage cuts. Your collective agreement contains unique provisions in the event wage levelling ends and we'll be advising you in the coming days about those specifics.

The BCGEU is deeply disappointed that government made this decision without a broader plan for the sector - despite its 2024 election platform commitment to ensure common wages, benefits, and working conditions across seniors' care. This decision - and the wage cuts it could trigger - risks further undermining the stability of seniors' care. Workers deserve better than this so they can provide the high-quality care seniors deserve.

Many of the for-profit corporations affected by this change already charge the highest seniors' care fees in the province and have benefited financially from wage-levelling for over five years. They can afford to maintain fair wages - and they should.

Wage-levelling was introduced in the spring of 2020 – more than five years ago – at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was part of the public health response to reduce virus transmission in seniors' care facilities and supported the decision to limit employees to working at a single site.

As part of this policy, wages at both publicly subsidized and fully private long-term care and assisted living sites were brought in line with the corresponding public sector agreements.

Again, government's announcement does not impact BCGEU members working in the public sector, including the facilities, community health, and community social services subsectors, who are currently in contract negotiations for a new collective agreement.

If you have questions or need more information, please contact your steward.





In solidarity,

Mahen Ramdharry

BCGEU vice-president Health Services (Component 4)





Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP