Component 4 Executive and All Health-Facilities Stewards - Retroactive Pay for Ex Employees

Please consider sharing the following information update with any former BCGEU members who are eligible for retroactive pay, as per the terms outlined below.

At the end of April, the Facilities Bargaining Association and the Health Employers Association of British Columbia (HEABC) reached an agreement on retroactive pay for those eligible members who ceased employment on or after April 1, 2022.



This retroactive pay agreement, which was concluded on April 28, 2023, ensures members who ended their employment or had their employment ended will receive payment for all monetary provisions related to work they performed on or after April 1, 2022. This applies to any member who was terminated, retired, was laid-off, resigned or experienced anything else that caused their employment to be ended.



Retroactive pay includes all monetary provisions such as wages, premiums, allowances, and leaves and is calculated on paid hours. Please check the Facilities 2022-2025 comprehensive report for details on specific increases here.



To access this retroactive pay, eligible members will receive a letter at their last known address from their employer with details on how to apply. Eligible members will have 60 days from the letter date to respond. If a response is not provided within the 60 days, the employer will not be required to pay.



The method and timing of payment will also be determined by the employer. It may be by manual cheque or direct deposit.



Again, if you know someone who is no longer employed, please reach out to them. And, if you have any questions, please contact your staff representative.



Thank you.

Deb Wilson, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download a PDF of this notice





