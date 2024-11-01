Greetings,



I would like to present to you our second issue of the Component 4 (Health Services) newsletter!



Learn about upcoming events, some helpful tips for stewards, health and safety information pertaining to mental disorders, how to access training funds and much more.



I would like to extend my thanks to all members who took the time to fill out the feedback survey linked in the last newsletter. Your valuable input will help shape future newsletter issues and will help us create content that is relevant and meaningful to Component 4 members.



Remember to participate in the newsletter's "Caption This" contest, for your chance to win a $50 gift card.



Thank you and I hope you enjoy our second issue!



In solidarity,



Mahen Ramdharry

Vice-President, Component 4 (Health Services)





UWU/MoveUP