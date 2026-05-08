We aren't backing down

Dear BCGEU,

This is infuriating. Despite hearing from over 2,100 of you who took the time to email your MLAs, the government announced it is moving forward with direct delivery of refreshment beverages – allowing B.C. producers to bypass the Liquor Distribution Branch and handing that work to for-profit companies.

This direct delivery plan is straight off the wish-list of big business lobbyists. It was developed without input from the BCGEU – a clear betrayal of the government's commitment to consult our union before making changes to liquor policy.

Elected leaders from our union met with the Premier, the Minister of Agriculture and Food and several MLAs to urge them to pause implementation until our union was properly consulted. It's deeply disappointing that they moved ahead anyway – choosing industry lobbyists over the workers who helped elect them.

There's no way to sugarcoat it. This is a major setback – but we aren't backing down. We're going to fight to reverse this decision. Win or lose, it's important that we make sure this government – and any future government – understands that coming after BCGEU members' jobs carries a significant price.

The first step is a flood of phone calls to MLAs demanding they push back on this decision and making clear that we're not backing down. Will you call your MLA today?

Call now

If you've never called your MLA before, it might sound intimidating – but it's easier than you think. You'll likely get voicemail or speak briefly with their staff. It can be very short. To make it easy, we've set up an action page with suggested talking points and a simple tool to look up your MLA's phone number.

Phone calls are just the first step in our response. Right now, our union is assembling a team of activists to develop plans for a major ramp-up in our campaign. Stay tuned for more details in the coming days and weeks.

This government needs to understand that decisions like this have consequences. Workers are watching. And we have long memories.

In solidarity,

Paul Finch

President





UWU/MoveUP