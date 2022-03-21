You are receiving this email as a BCGEU steward working for the BC Liquor Distribution Branch.



It has come to our attention that our employer, the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB), has been telling you how and what you are permitted to do as a steward. As your fellow union representatives, we want to clarify: our collective agreement indicates how and what you are permitted to do as a steward.



Below is a refresher on the rights and responsibilities of stewards under our collective agreement (the 18th Main Public Service Agreement):



All stewards have the fundamental right to…

File a grievance, advance it through steps in the process, and have management respond to it

Investigate and interview members about grievances and other workplace issues

Represent members in meetings with the employer

Talk with members about their concerns and issues during breaks and outside of working hours

Participate in union activities, elections and learning opportunities

Also, stewards working for the BCLDB have the right to…

Conduct some union work on the employer's time, so long as you have obtained permission of your immediate supervisor before leaving to perform your duties as a steward

Conduct balloting for local executive elections, strike and ratification votes



For more info, please review these Steward Tip Sheets and if you have any questions, connect with a member of your local executive or your union staff rep.



In solidarity,

Kusam Doal, BCGEU Component 5 Vice-President



UWU/MoveUP