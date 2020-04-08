Workplace safety measures: COVID-19 update
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, so does the dedication of Component 5 members to serving the public. You have raised many concerns with us about your health and safety at work, and we have advocated for changes with the employer. This bulletin details the safety measures now in place at your workplaces and important reminders for you while at work.
In solidarity,
Kusam Doal, Vice President, Component 5
Workplace Safety Measures
Thanks to our collective voice, the following safety measures are now in place at your workplaces during the COVID-19 pandemic:
Liquor Stores
- Decals on floor to indicate social distancing
- Suspension of empty container returns
- Limits to number of people in store
- Shorter store hours
- Regular, scheduled disinfecting and cleaning performed
- Installation of plexiglass barriers at clerk tills
- Option for employees to wear gloves and/or masks as preferred
- Discontinuation of re-usable bags
- Increased customer signage discouraging entrance with certain symptoms
Cannabis Stores
- Plexiglass installed in ID area
- Transitioning to self-serve model
- Permitting customer orders by phone
- Removal of sniff pods
- Increased customer signage discouraging entrance with certain symptoms
Warehouses
- Daily staff safety reminders via increased signage, TV monitors, Intercom
- Red dots on floor, especially in core congested areas
- Breaks split to ensure physical distancing
- Opening of other warehouse areas to ensure employees can adhere to social distancing during breaks
- All three shifts now end 15 minutes early (with pay) to allow more time for sterilization of equipment and to help with social distancing at shift change
- Several staff plus contractors dedicated to cleaning floors, tables, etc.
If the above measures are NOT being implemented or followed at your workplace, please let us know by emailing health@bcgeu.ca
Reminders for C5 members at work
- Physical distancing is NOT OPTIONAL - It is an order of the Provincial Health Officer and is to be adhered to by you, your employer and customers. If you have concerns about physical distancing adherence at your workplace, contact your steward, area office or health@bcgeu.ca
- As per Section 3.12 of the OHS regulation, workers have the right to REFUSE UNSAFE WORK. Follow these steps to exercise this right.
