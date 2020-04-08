Workplace safety measures: COVID-19 update



As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, so does the dedication of Component 5 members to serving the public. You have raised many concerns with us about your health and safety at work, and we have advocated for changes with the employer. This bulletin details the safety measures now in place at your workplaces and important reminders for you while at work.



Please print and post in your workplace for your fellow Component 5 members.



We will continue to keep you updated.



In solidarity,

Kusam Doal, Vice President, Component 5





Workplace Safety Measures

Thanks to our collective voice, the following safety measures are now in place at your workplaces during the COVID-19 pandemic:



Liquor Stores

Decals on floor to indicate social distancing

Suspension of empty container returns

Limits to number of people in store

Shorter store hours

Regular, scheduled disinfecting and cleaning performed

Installation of plexiglass barriers at clerk tills

Option for employees to wear gloves and/or masks as preferred

Discontinuation of re-usable bags

Increased customer signage discouraging entrance with certain symptoms

Cannabis Stores

Plexiglass installed in ID area

Transitioning to self-serve model

Permitting customer orders by phone

Removal of sniff pods

Increased customer signage discouraging entrance with certain symptoms

Warehouses

Daily staff safety reminders via increased signage, TV monitors, Intercom

Red dots on floor, especially in core congested areas

Breaks split to ensure physical distancing

Opening of other warehouse areas to ensure employees can adhere to social distancing during breaks

All three shifts now end 15 minutes early (with pay) to allow more time for sterilization of equipment and to help with social distancing at shift change

Several staff plus contractors dedicated to cleaning floors, tables, etc.

If the above measures are NOT being implemented or followed at your workplace, please let us know by emailing health@bcgeu.ca





Reminders for C5 members at work

Physical distancing is NOT OPTIONAL - It is an order of the Provincial Health Officer and is to be adhered to by you, your employer and customers. If you have concerns about physical distancing adherence at your workplace, contact your steward, area office or health@bcgeu.ca As per Section 3.12 of the OHS regulation, workers have the right to REFUSE UNSAFE WORK. Follow these steps to exercise this right.





