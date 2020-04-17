CORRECTION: The original version of this bulletin on April 8, 2020 indicated that shifts at all warehouses are now ending 15 minutes early with pay to allow time for sterilization and physical distancing at shift change. This safety measure is ONLY being done at the DELTA Distribution Centre, not the other warehouses. See this correction, and other additions, underlined in the bulletin below.



As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, so does the dedication of Component 5 members to serving the public. You have raised many concerns with us about your health and safety at work, and we have advocated for changes with the employer. This bulletin details the safety measures now in place at your workplaces and important reminders for you while at work.



We will continue to keep you updated.



Kusam Doal, Vice President, Component 5





Workplace Safety Measures

Thanks to our collective voice, the following safety measures are now in place at your workplaces during the COVID-19 pandemic. If the following measures are NOT being implemented or followed at your workplace, please let us know by emailing health@bcgeu.ca.



Liquor Stores

Decals on floor to indicate social distancing

Suspension of empty container returns

Limits to number of people in store

Shorter store hours

Regular, scheduled disinfecting and cleaning performed Regular, scheduled cleaning and disinfecting of all commonly touched surfaces and high traffic areas including entrances and exits, counters and cash registers, pin pads, shopping carts and basket handles, staff common areas and equipment.

Installation of plexiglass barriers at clerk tills

Option for employees to wear gloves and/or masks as preferred

Discontinuation of re-usable bags

Increased customer signage discouraging entrance with certain symptoms

Cannabis Stores

Regular, scheduled cleaning and disinfecting of all commonly touched surfaces and high traffic areas including entrances and exits, counters and cash registers, pin pads, shopping carts and basket handles, staff common areas and equipment.

Plexiglass installed in ID area

Transitioning to self-serve model

Permitting customer orders by phone

Removal of sniff pods

Increased customer signage discouraging entrance with certain symptoms

Warehouses

Daily staff safety reminders via increased signage, TV monitors, Intercom

Red dots on floor, especially in core congested areas

Breaks split to ensure physical distancing

Opening of other warehouse areas to ensure employees can adhere to social distancing during breaks

Several staff plus contractors dedicated to cleaning floors, tables, etc.

Heightened cleaning and disinfecting procedures of doors and door handles, all commonly touched surfaces, staff common areas, equipment and machinery

Delta Distribution Centre

All three shifts now end 15 minutes early (with pay) to allow more time for sterilization of equipment and to help with physical distancing at shift change.

Sanitized equipment now identified for each shift

Reduced or eliminated non-essential visitors including vendors, sales people and truck drivers

Cancelled all external meetings

Plexiglass barriers sourced for the shipping/receiving area to minimize close contact between staff and external drivers

Break times adjusted to minimize number of staff in common break areas

One-way pedestrian traffic routes to minimize flow into high volume areas, i.e. locker rooms

Reduction in functioning turn-stiles to increase distance between employees

Ground placards indicating physical distancing while waiting in line to enter/exit an area

Additional waiting/common area for staff waiting to begin shift

Where possible, employees are working from home

Kamloops Distribution Centre

Reduced or eliminated non-essential visitors including vendors, sales people and truck drivers

Plexiglass barriers installed in the shipping/receiving area to minimize close contact between staff

Break times adjusted to minimize number of staff in common break areas

Ground placards indicating physical distancing while waiting to enter/exit congested areas

If the above measures are NOT being implemented or followed at your workplace, please let us know by emailing health@bcgeu.ca





Reminders for C5 members at work

Physical distancing is NOT OPTIONAL - It is an order of the Provincial Health Officer and is to be adhered to by you, your employer and customers. If you have concerns about physical distancing adherence at your workplace, contact your steward, area office or health@bcgeu.ca As per Section 3.12 of the OHS regulation, workers have the right to REFUSE UNSAFE WORK. Follow these steps to exercise this right.





