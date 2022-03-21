Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on May 10, 2022

 

COMPONENT: 6 – Social, Information & Health

LOCAL: 603
DATE: Wednesday, May 25, 2022
TIME: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
PLACE: Via Zoom

 

AGENDA

  • Our guest speaker will be Component 6 Vice President and Public Service Bargaining Committee member Judy Fox-Maguire. Judy will be speaking about bargaining and the importance of the strike vote.
  • What to do if you haven't received your strike vote ballot yet?
  • Local 603 General Meeting Business

Please RSVP using the link: http://events.bcgeu.ca/online_local_603_general_meeting_m5puo5dqgv3cgeqgorryta


In solidarity
 
Kevin Ball
Local 603 Chair
 
Jennifer Arnold
Staff Representative

