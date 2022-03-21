COMPONENT: 6 – Social, Information & Health
LOCAL: 603
DATE: Wednesday, May 25, 2022
TIME: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
PLACE: Via Zoom
AGENDA
- Our guest speaker will be Component 6 Vice President and Public Service Bargaining Committee member Judy Fox-Maguire. Judy will be speaking about bargaining and the importance of the strike vote.
- What to do if you haven't received your strike vote ballot yet?
- Local 603 General Meeting Business
Please RSVP using the link: http://events.bcgeu.ca/online_local_603_general_meeting_m5puo5dqgv3cgeqgorryta
In solidarity
Kevin Ball
Local 603 Chair
Jennifer Arnold
Staff Representative
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.