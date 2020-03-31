 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Component 6/12- Information for BCGEU members working for MCFD - BCGEU

Published on March 31, 2020

COVID-19 information for BCGEU members working for MCFD - Mar 31 

Your union, MCFD and the BC Public Service Agency have convened a joint committee to work collaboratively on COVID-19 issues.

This FAQ has been produced with answers to questions submitted by your union. 

Every effort is being made to provide updated information. However, COVID-19 is an evolving situation and answers may change over time. 

We will post new information as we receive it.

 

Download PDF of MCFD and COVID-19 FAQ sheet here



