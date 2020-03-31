COVID-19 information for BCGEU members working for MCFD - Mar 31
Your union, MCFD and the BC Public Service Agency have convened a joint committee to work collaboratively on COVID-19 issues.
This FAQ has been produced with answers to questions submitted by your union.
Every effort is being made to provide updated information. However, COVID-19 is an evolving situation and answers may change over time.
We will post new information as we receive it.
Download PDF of MCFD and COVID-19 FAQ sheet here
UWU/MoveUP
