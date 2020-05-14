To ensure continuity of service during the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed and staff are working remotely to assist members.
We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
Click here to read a letter from Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, Melanie Mark to all post-secondary, skills and training community members.
UWU/MoveUP
4911 Canada Way (at Iris)
Burnaby, B.C. V5G 3W3
Phone: (604) 291-9611 /
1-800-663-1674
Fax: (604) 291-6030 / 1-800-946-0244
Full Contact Details
BCGEU Jobs
© Copyright BCGEU 2020. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
Member Guide