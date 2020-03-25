Correction to 'March 23, 2020 Union News,' we apologize for any confusion.



Your union is working hard to support all of its members as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact workers and workplaces in every sector of our economy. To this end we have been working closely with the Post Secondary Employers' Association (PSEA) and coordinating with your employer.



While post-secondary institutions have not been ordered closed by the provincial government, all members who are able to work remotely have been asked by their employer to work from home. Some members will continue to work at their worksites, however all employers are enforcing social distancing protocols to ensure your safety at work. Correction: Members whose roles cannot be performed on campus or remotely will continue to be paid until the end of April at which time the situation will be re-assessed. For auxiliary or contract employees we are reaching out to your employers to get more clarity on what this means for you, and will update you when we have this information.



The right to refuse unsafe work is a legislative right that all workers have in the province of B.C. If you have any questions with regards to your health and safety rights, please contact your steward, your worksite's OHS rep or your nearest office.



Your union will continue to closely monitor the situation and will act decisively based on the best available science and expert recommendations to keep members and staff healthy, safe, and informed. We will also update you on an ongoing basis as the federal and provincial governments respond and adapt and as issues arise for our members.



If you have specific questions about COVID-19, please send your inquiries to health@bcgeu.ca. If you want to review current information from the BCGEU on COVID-19 please go to our information hub at www.bcgeu.ca/covid.



In solidarity,

Cindy Battersby

Component 7 Vice-President





UWU/MoveUP