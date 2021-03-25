Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Feb 1):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff continue to work remotely to assist members.
Click here to read more.
Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
Component 8 - Some visitation restrictions to be lifted in long-term care and assisted living - BCGEU
Component 8 - Some visitation restrictions to be lifted in long-term care and assisted living - BCGEU
Published on March 25, 2021
The provincial government announced today that effective April 1, 2021 a number of the visitation restrictions currently in place in long-term care and assisted living facilities in B.C. will be lifted or relaxed. Click here to see the announcement and list of restrictions being eased. As this transition takes place our members' safety at work is our top priority. Government has promised to provide employers with guidance documents to assist with these changes. We will be reviewing these documents as soon as they become available to ensure adequate protections are in place for workers in long-term care and as it relates to workers in home support. Please watch for a follow-up bulletin early next week with more details.
In the meantime, we encourage you to get vaccinated if you haven't already done so. You can call 811 or get in touch with your health authority to book an appointment.