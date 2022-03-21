Dear Young Worker Member of a Component 8 Local Executive,

The following young worker members have been nominated to stand for election as the Component 8 – Young Worker (in random order):

Garnet Van Dyck – Local 801 – Link to bio here

Paige Davidson – Local 808 – Link to bio here

Megan Lawerence – Local 802 – Link to bio here

Balloting will be done electronically and only young worker members like yourself are able to vote. You will receive an email from [email protected] on June 20th, 2022 at 9:00am and the vote will stay open until June 27th, 2022 at 5:00pm. The email will include all the instructions for you to cast your ballot. If you don't receive the email, check your 'junk' folder. If there is nothing in junk, contact [email protected].

Best wishes to all the candidates.

In Solidarity,

Scott De Long

BCGEU VP – Component 8



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP