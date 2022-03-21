Dear Young Worker Member of a Component 8 Local Executive,
The following young worker members have been nominated to stand for election as the Component 8 – Young Worker (in random order):
Garnet Van Dyck – Local 801 – Link to bio here
Paige Davidson – Local 808 – Link to bio here
Megan Lawerence – Local 802 – Link to bio here
Balloting will be done electronically and only young worker members like yourself are able to vote. You will receive an email from [email protected] on June 20th, 2022 at 9:00am and the vote will stay open until June 27th, 2022 at 5:00pm. The email will include all the instructions for you to cast your ballot. If you don't receive the email, check your 'junk' folder. If there is nothing in junk, contact [email protected].
Best wishes to all the candidates.
In Solidarity,
Scott De Long
BCGEU VP – Component 8
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.