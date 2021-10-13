We are excited to announce that EDWARD BRITTAIN has been acclaimed to the position of Component 10 Young Worker.



Edward is an employee with Mainroad Mid-Island Contracting Ltd. (Service Area 02) and will join other young workers from across the province, and components, on the Provincial Executive Young Worker's Committee as well as joining the rest of your executive at our Component Meetings throughout the year.



Congratulations to Edward and thank you to all who took part in this process.



In solidarity





Rory Smith, Vice President

Operational Services Component





