Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU's Safety Plan.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS:
Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan.
Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
We are excited to announce that EDWARD BRITTAIN has been acclaimed to the position of Component 10 Young Worker.
Edward is an employee with Mainroad Mid-Island Contracting Ltd. (Service Area 02) and will join other young workers from across the province, and components, on the Provincial Executive Young Worker's Committee as well as joining the rest of your executive at our Component Meetings throughout the year.
Congratulations to Edward and thank you to all who took part in this process.
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.