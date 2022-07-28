As you know, our committee and union partners reached a tentative agreement earlier this month covering more than 60,000 health care workers in the facilities subsector.



Under this tentative agreement, members will see a significant boost in their pay over the next 18 months.



Most will see wage increases of 14.6% to 14.9% under the maximum cost of living adjustment (COLA) triggers we've negotiated.



Protecting members' wages against rising costs was key to reaching a settlement, but we've also delivered on other key priorities set out for bargaining last fall.



This includes stronger health & safety protections, a worker voice on shift scheduling and extended hours agreements, and millions of additional hours of staffing will help us address the crushing workloads you face, while providing more opportunities for work-life balance. You will also see more money in your pocket with higher shift premiums, reimbursement for required criminal record checks and professional college registration fees, significant improvements to TQ premiums, and clothing and transportation allowances.



For full details, read the comprehensive report on the tentative agreement here.



Our committee is proud of our work to negotiate an agreement for the unprecedented times we are facing in health care and in the economy. New provisions address the stress you're facing at work, allow more opportunities to upgrade your skills or change health care occupations, and offer wage increases not seen in decades.



We will be holding a telephone town hall in the weeks to come to discuss the details of the comprehensive report, and to answer any questions you may have ahead of the ratification vote on the tentative agreement.



In solidarity,



Your Facilities Bargaining Association Bargaining Committee



Comprehensive report on the tentative agreement [PDF]





